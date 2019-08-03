NEWTON — As part of an ongoing collaboration to contribute to a healthy community, Catawba County Library partners to provide programs to foster healthy eating, active living, and prevention of chronic disease.
In addition to existing tai chi classes offered each Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Main Library in Newton, the library is adding two new opportunities to participate at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library (9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell). Explore Tai Chi is a three-week introductory class, and Tai Chi for Healthy Living is a four-month class focusing on the long-term mental and physical benefits for adults.
• Explore Tai Chi invites participants to give the ancient practice a test run to see how well it fits their needs. The class will be taught by a certified instructor through Catawba Valley Medical Center and will provide an overview of concepts, movements, and expectations.
It meets Mondays, Aug. 5, 19, and 26 (no class Aug. 12) at 6:30 p.m. at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch.
• Tai Chi for Healthy Living combines the principles from Tai Chi for Health and A Matter of Balance and will be taught by a certified instructor via live video feed. The research-based class aims to increase activity levels, enhance fitness, and prevent falls in adults of all ages. It requires participants to complete a survey and sign a waiver and is coordinated through Neighbors Network in Conover. To register, call 828-464-1111.
There will be a special opportunity to meet the instructor, Dianna-Lee Osborne, in person on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library. She’ll be available for questions and to help with the forms and surveys. Otherwise, participants should come early to the first class to complete the necessary paperwork.
This video feed class meets Fridays at 11 a.m. (Aug. 9 through Nov. 22) at the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library.
All tai chi courses are available at no cost and are suitable for all fitness levels. Teens 14-18 who would like to participate will need to have a parent sign the required waiver.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.