MAIDEN — To provide guidance and support to families in the midst of raising children, the Maiden Branch Library at 11 South A Ave. is hosting a three-part parenting workshop beginning Oct. 2.
The series is offered by Triple P (the Positive Parenting Program) and the Catawba County Parent Support Team through the Catawba County Partnership for Children. It looks at both the parent side and the child side of the equation, determining how interactions can be made stronger and more trusting on both fronts.
Participants will be introduced to concepts and practical advice that will help them be more effective with their parenting skills and more confident in their approach. The individual sessions are as follows:
• The first class, The Power of Positive Parenting, discusses ways to develop loving relationships with children through encouragement, attention, and good communication. It will also provide tips for managing common parenting challenges with positive approaches. This session meets Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m.
• The second class, Raising Confident, Competent Children, is based on the premise that children are more likely to be confident, to succeed at school, and to get along well with others when they develop certain life skills. This session will teach parents how to help children build self-confidence and become capable adults. It meets Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m.
• The third class, Raising Resilient Children, places a premium on teaching parents how to help children deal with their emotions and their self-control. This seminar will focus on introducing children to techniques for bouncing back from day-to-day struggles or disappointments. It meets Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6-7:30 p.m.
To attend any or all of these sessions, meet at the Maiden Branch Library. Registration is not required, and there is no charge. For questions about the series, contact the library staff at 828-428-2712.