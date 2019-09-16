NEWTON – To encourage business growth and forge stronger community bonds, the Catawba County Library is hosting a free entrepreneurs’ networking event on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE). The goals are to bring together new business owners and more seasoned professionals, connect them both to local resources, and help them identify mutual needs while also discovering ways to support one another's efforts.
Entrepreneurs attending this event will have an opportunity to network with prominent participants, including NC Works (formerly the Employment Security Commission), the Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at Appalachian State University, the Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center, and the City of Hickory. Their work strives to place people in roles where they can maximize their potential and to serve as robust resource centers for folks who could use the encouragement and support.
Other organizations invited to the event include the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, Lenoir-Rhyne University Center for Commercial and Social Entrepreneurship, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Manufacturing Solutions Center, Western Piedmont Council of Governments, cities of Conover, Claremont, Hickory, Long View, and Newton, and towns of Brookford and Catawba. These agencies will offer relevant resources (in conversation and takeaways) to bolster the array of tools that business owners already have available.
All are welcome at the free event. The environment will be casual, and the information shared is intended to be useful and realistic. Whether participants are looking for tips on promoting their businesses, sourcing materials, sticking to budgets, dealing with customers, building out capacity, or anything else, the library can help facilitate the answers.
Year-round, the Catawba County Library is available to the small business community with career readiness workshops, one-on-one technology assistance, and powerful online resources to help with business development. Ask any staff member for details on how to make the most of them.
For more information about library activities, contact the Catawba County Library at 828-465-8665, at mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or via Facebook. For the latest in library news, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, or stop by your local branch.
