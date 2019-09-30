Scores
The highest: Darlene’s Catering, 1541 S Center Street, Hickory; and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School cafeteria scored 100/A
The lowest: Western Steer, 334 SW Boulevard, Newton, 93/A
The list:
1877 Pub and Grub, 116 1st Avenue S, Conover, 99/A
Bassett 2 convenient store, 1111 E 20th Street, Newton, 97/A
Butcher Boys Cafe, 6347 E N.C. HIghway 150, Sherrills Ford, 95/A
Catawba County Jail, 100 E SW Boulevard, Newton, 99/A
Daddy K’s BBQ, 6109 S N.C. Business Highway 16, Denver, 98/A
Dos Amigos, 1222 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 97.5/A
Four Peas in a Pod, 426 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 97.5/A
Gold Mine Cafe, 3888 Section House Road, Hickory, 98.5/A
Holiday Inn Express dining, 2250 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Il Bambini, 4440 N Center Street, Hickory, 95.5/A
Kobe Japanese House of Steak, 1103 13th Avenue Drive SE, Hickory, 97/A
Mandarin Express, 1960 U.S. Highway 70 SE, Hickory, 94/A
McDonald’s, 717 Conover Boulevard, Conover, 98.5/A
Nagano, 1226 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 97/A
Oakwood Elementary School cafeteria, 366 4th Street NW, Hickory, 99.5/A
Pho 77 Vietnamese Cuisine, 434 Conover Boulevard W, Conover, 96.5/A
Snack Bar, 1346 1st Avenue SW, Hickory, 95.5/A
Texas Roadhouse, 1020 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE, Hickory, 97.5/A
Thai Lotus, 2601 N Center Street, Hickory, 96/A
Webb A. Murray Elementary School cafeteria, 3901 Section House Road, Hickory, 99/A
Whisk and Barrel, 31 N College Avenue, Newton, 98/A
Wood/Bootleggers, 2039 N Center Street, Hickory, 94/A
To view inspection forms for each establishment, visit www.catawbacountync.gov.
