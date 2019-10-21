Breaking
Former Hickory policeman gets no active prison time in assault case; George sentenced to four years probation, must pay $23k
Crime Watch Gallery Oct. 10-16
Hickory council approves plans for 19-acre park
Former Hickory resident sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in drug ring
Two dead in Conover; Friend of one victim says he saw him the night he died
