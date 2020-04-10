Social distancing in Catawba County has modestly improved in the wake of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, according to a data company tracking social distancing around the country.
Unacast is using anonymous cell phone data to create a social distancing scoreboard, assigning grades to various locations.
At first, the model only measured changes in average distance traveled. Now, the model has added a second metric: changes in non-essential visits.
The locations considered non-essential in the model are businesses like restaurants, department stores, office supply stores, car dealerships and other similar types of businesses.
The company said its model does allow for nuances, noting that many restaurants are continuing to operate as takeout or pick-up
Locations where average distance traveled fell by more than 70 percent are given an A grade while those where travel declined less than 25 percent got an F.
For non-essential visits, locations where visits dropped by more than 70 percent got A grades while those where it declined less than 55 percent got an F.
The grades on each metric are averaged together for the final grade.
Overall, Catawba County received a C, up from the previous grade of D. The data set currently goes up to April 4, which is five days into the stay-at-home order.
The company found average distance traveled in the county fell by between 40 and 55 percent while non-essential visits dropped by between 60 and 65 percent.
Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties did not score quite as well. All three counties had D grades.
In Alexander and Caldwell counties, distance traveled went down between 40 and 55 percent while non-essential visits dropped by less than 55 percent.
In Burke County, distance traveled fell between 25 and 40 percent while non-essential visits went down between 55 and 60 percent.
