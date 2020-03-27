The Hickory Metro Sports Commission recently announced its Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame class of 2020, which includes five individuals and a team of distinction. However, the induction ceremony has been postponed to May 10, 2021, at Hickory’s Highland Recreation Center due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Members selected for induction in 2020 represent the Hall of Fame’s 20th anniversary class. They include Tiffany Chappell Freeman, Billy Baker, James “Pud” Mosteller, Jo Anne McCaslin Potts, Daniel Willis and the 1964 Ridgeview High football team.
“These are some of the finest individuals and one of the most successful teams to represent not only Catawba County, but their respective sports as well,” Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame Chairman JuJu Phillips said. “This year’s class once again has brought pride, honor and esteem to Catawba County sports history.
“This was to be a very special year for the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame,” he added. “We were celebrating a major anniversary while honoring another very worthy and outstanding group.”
Freeman was a standout girls basketball player at Bandys High, where she helped lead the Trojans to a state championship. She also played at Appalachian State University, finishing as one of the program’s top 3-point shooters of all-time.
Baker, currently the athletic director and head wrestling coach at St. Stephens High, has over 600 career victories, 10 conference championships, a state title and three state runner-up finishes. He is also a nine-time conference coach of the year in over two-and-a-half decades of coaching.
Born in Conover, Mosteller was a four-sport high school letterman who also played in the Shrine Bowl. After playing on the defensive line at the University of Georgia, he spent 25 years as a college football official in the Southeastern Conference.
Potts scored 2,100 points as a girls basketball player at Maiden High, winning a regular-season conference title and conference tournament championship with the Blue Devils in 1960. She also played professional basketball, earning All-World recognition.
A multi-sport athlete at Hickory High, Willis won a state championship with the Red Tornadoes. He is second on Lenoir-Rhyne’s all-time scoring list for men’s basketball players and is in the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame, while he presently serves as associate head basketball coach at The Citadel.
Ridgeview High’s 1964 state championship team earned the nickname “The Untouchables.” The Panthers outscored opponents 446-0 that season.
The Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame recognizes the extraordinary efforts and achievements of athletes, coaches, teams and contributors. This year’s inductees will join 89 current members who are part of a permanent display at the Highland Recreation Center and can be viewed online at www.hickorymetrosports.com.
