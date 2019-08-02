NEWTON — The Catawba County Friends of the Library are hosting their annual book sale in support of library programs that benefit the community. The sale will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Main Library at 115 West C St. in Newton.
Each summer, the Friends compile all the donations they receive throughout the year and put them out for the public to buy. Tables feature volumes of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, health and fitness guides, romance novels, coffee table books, and much more, including DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks.
With the money raised from the annual book sale, the Friends support the library’s initiatives, including Summer Learning, author visits, community reads, and other programs that promote early childhood literacy, job and career development, technology tutoring, and personal enrichment. The Friends also sponsor prizes for the library’s health and fitness challenges, support the library endowment, and sell gift baskets, flash drives, ear buds, canvas book bags, and coffee, not only to cultivate income for the library but also to make the library experience more comfortable and convenient for patrons.
The Friends make the effort to get involved in community outreach, share their enthusiasm for the library, and promote the organization every chance they get. If you’d like to become a Friend of the Catawba County Library, memberships are available anytime at the branches and throughout the run of the book sale. They’re $10 for an individual, $15 for a family, and $25 for a business. Along with the Catawba County group, the library has two branch-specific Friends groups, which support the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch and the Claremont Branch.
Prices are: hardbacks $1.50; paperbacks 50 cents; children’s books 25 cents to 50 cents; DVDs and CDs, $2; bag sale Saturday, $5.
For more information about library activities, contact the Catawba County Library at 828-465-8664, at mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or via Facebook. For the latest in library news, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, or stop by your local branch.