HICKORY — The Catawba County Democratic Party will hold its second annual All-American Family Fun Cookout from 3–5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Democratic Headquarters, 1612 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory.
“Last year’s inaugural event had such strong attendance with great food and fun,” said County Democratic Party Chair Ric Vandett, “that we decided to make this gathering an annual event.”
Open to all and free of charge, the All-American Family Fun Cookout will have hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and dessert. Back by popular demand is face painting for children, corn hole, pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey, and other games.
Area elected Democrats, including Hickory City Council members Charlotte Williams and David Williams and Newton City Council member Jody Dixon, are invited.
“We’re making this free and at a central location,” added Vandett. “We want as many people as possible to come meet elected officials, any candidates who attend, and to get better acquainted with fellow Democrats.”
