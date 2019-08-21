NEWTON — Catawba County Clerk of Superior Court Kim Sigmon was recently sworn in as treasurer of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court during the organization’s 2019 Summer Educational Conference in Durham County. The conference held an evening banquet where the 2019-2020 executive officers were sworn in by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley with Administrative Office of the Courts Interim Director McKinley Wooten present with remarks.
Marsha L. Johnson, Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court, was installed as the new president of the N.C. Conference of Clerks of Superior Court for 2019-2020. Johnson served as first vice president of the conference last year along with being a legislative committee chair. Other officers include Tonya Leggett, Martin County as first vice president; Raymond Matusko, Currituck County as second vice president; J. Yancey Washington, Granville County as secretary; and Sigmon.
“Our motto is to serve clerks, unify efforts and improve justice” said executive director Jamie Lassiter. “We are excited to begin a new year of leadership and build on the accomplishments of 2018-19 under Past President Deborah Barker, Person County CSC.”
Along with the newly sworn in officers, the conference presented the 2018-19 President’s Award to Larry Brown, Gaston County Clerk of Superior Court. This award was established for the purpose of recognizing a clerk who has given of themselves unselfishly to their work. The “Boots on the Ground” award for perseverance, dedication to the cause and grit were given to Charles “Chris” Henderson, Jones County Clerk of Superior Court.
The Conference of Clerks of Superior Court was created in 2006 by the N.C. General Assembly to improve the administration of justice in North Carolina. The conference, consisting of the 100 elected clerks from across the state and supported by an executive director and administrative staff, works to improve public accessibility to the courts through the clerk of Superior Court, serve as a resource for the clerks in key areas of court administration, and to act as a liaison on behalf of all elected clerks of Superior Court to both governmental and non-governmental stakeholders.