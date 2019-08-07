NEWTON — The August meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton. Members and guests are welcome to attend. You can also join at the meeting.
For the August program, the branch’s youth council will lead a discussion on affirmative action. This meeting is an opportunity for youth to learn more about the Catawba County Branch NAACP Youth Council and how to get involved.
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month, except in May.