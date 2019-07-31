How many of the candidates running for town council in Catawba actually live in the town?
That is the question the Catawba County Board of Elections will consider Thursday after Catawba Councilman Donnie Allen challenged the residency of three of his opponents.
Allen filed an affidavit saying that three other candidates for council -- Colleen Anderson, Amanda Drum Stewart and Gilda Caputo-Hansen -- do not live in the town.
Anderson is the only one of the three who currently sits on the council.
Allen said he heard from people in the community who were concerned some of the candidates running were not residents.
“The reason I did it is, I’m concerned about it, other people are concerned about it and I don’t want our election down here to have any kind of a taint about it,” Allen said.
Anderson said she is “disappointed that Councilman Allen has chosen to file a challenge questioning my residency without the courtesy of a face-to-face conversation with a colleague first.”
“I trust that the panel will be fair in their decision after evidence is presented by both parties,” she added.
Stewart said the line between the county and the town runs directly through her house and the area of the house where she sleeps is within the town limits.
Stewart also filed her own affidavit, separate from Allen, challenging the residency of Hansen. Stewart said Hansen is a Hickory resident who used her business address to file for office.
Hansen has not responded to a request for comment.
Five candidates -- including Allen, Anderson, Stewart and Hansen -- are running for the two open seats on the town council.
If Anderson, Stewart and Hansen are all disqualified, the race would no longer be competitive. Allen and Carroll Yount would be the only candidates left in the race.