A person in Caldwell County has been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to a release from the county.
The person is being treated and all the people the infected person came into contact with have also been informed, according to the release.
The disease, which is spread through coughing and sneezing, has the following symptoms: runny nose, low-grade fever and cough in the initial stages, with more severe coughing fits, vomiting after coughing and fatigue after coughing spells, according to the release.
In infants, symptoms can include interruptions in breathing.
People experiencing these symptoms should avoid contact with others and get medical attention.
Groups at high risk for the disease include infants, women in the later stages of pregnancy and certain individuals with pre-existing conditions.
For more information, call the county health department at 828-426-8400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.