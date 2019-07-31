MOORESVILLE — The third annual CARS Tour “Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing” at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday will see six different “throwback” celebrities of the sport honored at the series’ biggest event of the season. This year’s group is an excellent mix of short track heritage, NASCAR Cup success and local flair.
Fans will get the opportunity to meet with these six legendary figures in the world of stock car auto racing as part of the on-track Fan Fest autograph session beginning at 6 p.m. In addition, both Super Late Models and Late Model Stock divisions will be on hand to do the same. Once the autograph session is complete, fans will be treated to stories from the past with the “Lookback with the Legends” sessions as the group reflects on the sport’s history with announcer Tony Stevens.
The following individuals are set to be recognized:
Ernie Irvan
Irvan made 313 NASCAR Cup starts with 15 series wins, 57 Xfinity starts with three series wins and was the 1991 Daytona 500 winner. He was named one of NASCAR’s top 50 best drivers of all-time. Irvan made four starts at Hickory Motor Speedway, all coming in Busch Series events from 1991-93.
Brett Bodine
Bodine made 480 NASCAR Cup starts with one series win at North Wilkesboro and 77 Xfinity starts with five series wins. He finished second in the 1986 Busch Series standings and was the 1987 Busch Series most popular driver, driving for legendary NASCAR owners Bud Moore, Rick Hendrick, Junior Johnson and championship drag racer Kenny Bernstein. Bodine made seven starts at Hickory Motor Speedway, all coming in Busch Series events from 1985-87. He scored two poles at Hickory and never finished worse than ninth at the .363-mile track.
Dave Marcis
With 883 NASCAR Cup starts and five series wins, Marcis is fourth on the all-time list for most NASCAR Cup starts. Marcis’ wins came at tracks around the region like Richmond, Martinsville, Talladega and Atlanta. He made eight starts at Hickory from 1969-73 over his career in the Cup, Grand National and Grand National East divisions. The Wisconsin native now lives in Asheville and is famous for his Goodyear wing hat and racing in his wingtip shoes.
Dennis Setzer
Setzer made eight NASCAR Cup starts, 159 Xfinity starts with two series wins and 314 NASCAR Trucks starts with 18 series wins. He has the seventh-most wins in NASCAR Truck Series history. Setzer won one of his two Xfinity series races at Hickory in 1994 and was a two-time (1983, 1993) Hickory Motor Speedway track champion. He was also the 2007 Martinsville 300 Late Model Stock race winner, posting multiple wins in the Late Model Stock division around the region.
Billy Hess
Originally from Miami, Florida, Hess was the 1980 Limited Sportsman track champion at New Asheville Speedway as a driver. Also a seven-time Hooters Pro Cup Series championship chassis builder, he built an estimated 300-plus Hooters Pro Cup cars, with drivers like Clay Rogers, Bobby Gill, Trevor Bayne and Benny Gordon behind the wheel of them.
Tommy Houston
Houston made 13 NASCAR Cup starts and 417 Xfinity Starts with 24 series wins. Eight of his career Xfinity wins came at Hickory Motor Speedway, and he was a two-time (1975, 1976) Hickory Motor Speedway track champion. Houston is a native of Hickory.
Tickets for the Throwback 276 presented by Baker Distributing are now on sale at www.carsracingtour.com. Tickets for the biggest event of the year are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. The Throwback 276 Mega Pack includes a free weekend pit pass, a general admission ticket, a Throwback 276 hat and a Throwback 276 shirt. A Throwback 276 spotters guide paint scheme poster is just $76 in advance only and limited to just the first 76 fans who purchase the package.
For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office located in Mooresville at 704.662.9212.