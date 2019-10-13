Some people find public service more rewarding than others. For Newton Mayor Anne Jordan, it has become especially gratifying.
Fulfilling one of her duties as mayor led to the longtime unmarried leader meeting a man with whom she fell in love and then married. His name is Mark Jordan, an Ohio native who moved to North Carolina in 1992.
As of April 27, 2019, he is Newton’s First Man or First Husband. Or maybe it’s First Gentleman. Wikipedia said the British would call him Mayor’s Consort. That one sounds a little naughty.
Mark moved to the Tar Heel State to work for Ethan Allen Home Furnishings as director of product development. In 1999, he became plant manager for Bassett Furniture Industries in Newton. He’s currently Bassett’s senior vice president.
Anne has been Newton’s mayor for eight years. She was a city council member eight years prior to that. And, until late 2018, she owned, operated, and lived in Newton’s Trott House Inn. When elected, she became Newton’s first woman mayor. In her capacity as mayor, Anne attended Bassett’s 2014 ribbon cutting celebrating the newly remodeled Newton facility. It became number one on Anne and Mark’s getting-acquainted list.
Later in 2014, the two were brought together a second time when Anne, representing her city again, spoke at a gathering of Bassett retailers from around the country. Besides going on a tour of the manufacturing complex, the 200 or so retailers as well as members of Bassett’s Newton personnel and folks from its corporate offices in Bassett, Virginia, were dispersed to various Newton-area locations, including Sipe’s Orchard Home in Conover, a Newton fire station, and a Catawba County women’s shelter to carry out complimentary room makeovers. A fourth group upgraded a Newton park. Anne described the one-day project as “a very well-orchestrated, thought-out community event.”
Seeing each other in action sparked mutual admiration between the Bassett boss and the gracious city leader. Love was in the wings, but the couple hadn’t realized it yet.
During Anne’s third visit to Bassett, she witnessed the company’s honoring of top sales associates (licensed designers who sell Bassett products). Anne gave Mark a key to the city. He and she continued to think of their relationship as nothing more than a professional acquaintanceship.
Then Anne’s brother George Petree died, and Mark reached out to Anne via text to express his condolences and to say he was in High Point and couldn’t attend the service.
Anne was surprised to hear from Mark. She didn’t know what to make of the correspondence. She decided to invite him to join her for a glass of wine at Carolina Vines in Newton. Anne thought the place was perfect since its furnishings were manufactured at Catawba Valley Community College’s Furniture Academy, a program of which Bassett is a partner.
Anne said there was no motive behind the suggestion other than “I liked him as a person — his professionalism and his passion for his career and the people he worked with.”
Mark read Anne’s invitation and, like Anne had been, was surprised “and a little nervous,” he admitted.
Two and a half hours after ordering two glasses of wine, Anne and Mark were still talking. “It felt like only 10 minutes,” said Mark. “She made me feel at ease very quickly.”
That was April 25, 2018, the first of many dates. One year and two days later, they married.
I have to give many props to the first First Man for the way he handled the proposal. Anne thought they were simply going to dinner on Dec. 29, 2018, but then a limo pulled into the driveway of Mark’s house. Mark handed Anne five cards, each in its own envelope. The envelopes were numbered one to five. Starting with number one, a single card was to be read at each of the five locations they’d visit before the night concluded. Anne said the theme of the cards was, “Reasons why he fell in love with me. It was quite romantic.”
First stop: Carolina Vines, the place they’d gotten to know each other. Anne read the first card, which was a reminder of that first date.
Second stop: Boca restaurant in Hickory, the place they’d gone for their first real date after Carolina Vines. They had dinner, and Anne read card number two. Mark said it was after that first Boca visit that he knew theirs was no longer going to be just a professional connection. He shared that it was pouring rain when the two left the restaurant, so he walked Anne to her car, holding an umbrella over her head. She drove off. “When I stood there, in the rain, I knew,” said Mark.
Third stop: Trott House Inn. Anne said she’d sold the inn by that time, so they just sat in the parking lot “and had some more wine.” Anne enjoyed the third card, and then off the couple went.
Fourth stop: The Victorian-style house in Newton that Anne bought after selling the Trott House Inn. She still owns it. After Anne read the fourth card, she and Mark rode to their final destination.
Fifth stop: Mark’s house in Conover’s Rock Barn neighborhood. Anne opened the final card. At the bottom, she read, “Look at me.” Anne’s gaze fell on Mark, who was kneeling. He asked her to marry him.
Anne said yes.
They tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Rock Barn Country Club & Spa.
Mark said that being First Man or Husband or Gentleman or Mayor’s Consort “has been quite an amazing experience,” that he’d had no experience in the political arena prior to marrying a city leader. He shared that he’d gained first-hand knowledge of all Anne must deal with — the good and the bad, the rude and the glad — and he continues to be impressed by the professional manner with which she attends to challenging situations. “How patient she is with late evening and weekend calls,” said Mark. “I’m not certain I could be that person.”
Mark retires Nov. 30, 2019. Anne leaves office Dec. 3, 2019. “We have a bucket list,” said Anne with a wide grin. I suggested that Mark start composing more notes. With a proposal like he devised, Anne might be expecting quite the first anniversary celebration.
