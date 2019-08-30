A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, for Roxanne Auton Mitchem and Jessica “Kalico” Fowler at Civitan Park, 460 17th Ave. NE, in Hickory.
Mitchem and Fowler were identified as two victims of a Hickory shooting that took place earlier this month. Hickory Police Department Capt. Jeff Young confirmed the shooting was a murder-suicide, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Hickory police were dispatched to a home on 17th Avenue NE on Monday, Aug. 12, where officers found Mitchem and Fowler dead with gunshot wounds. David Christopher Covington, Fowler’s estranged husband, was also found dead at the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the article.
Nechole Lawing is organizing the vigil, alongside sister Laura Tribble and others. Lawing said she knew Mitchem since high school. “We clicked from the beginning and we got very close later when she was my child’s day-care teacher. She loved my daughter like her own,” she said.
“She (Mitchem) always put others before herself. She was smart, funny and always organized. She was a one-of-a-kind friend,” Lawing continued.
Lawing said she met Fowler through Mitchem, and then learned Fowler was actually her cousin. “She (Fowler) was so easy to talk to,” she said. She added that most people knew Fowler by her nickname, “Kalico.” Lawing said she gave Fowler the nickname.
“She (Fowler) was an amazing cook and so much fun to be around. She was a hard worker and had a strong personality that everyone fell in love with,” Lawing said. “Jessica’s life was ended way too soon due to domestic violence. Roxanne’s life was ended trying to help Jessica. She (Mitchem) would have done it for any of us.”
Similar memories of Mitchem and Fowler will be shared during the vigil by family and friends. Donations will be accepted for the victims’ families as well. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fowler, and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/jessica-fowlermemorial-amp-legal-costs-fund?utm_source=facebook .
“We want to raise awareness for domestic violence,” Lawing said. “Domestic violence comes in so many forms. It’s important that everyone knows the signs and knows there are resources out there for help.”
The vigil is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Hickory Police Department will provide security for the ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.