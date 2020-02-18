school.jpg

Federal authorities identified the source of threatening messages directed at Hudson Middle School as a Texas juvenile, according to a Caldwell County Schools press release.

Authorities determined there was no credible threat against any Caldwell County School after questioning the juvenile, according to the release. Charges will be coordinated with district attorneys and law enforcement.

The threatening comments were made from a social media account Monday around midnight. Students were out of school on Monday for a professional development day for faculty and staff throughout the school district.

Additional law enforcement presence may continue throughout today on the school campus.

