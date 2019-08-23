Caldwell County Animal Control was notified on Friday that a bat found in a Colletsville residence was infected with the rabies virus, according to a Caldwell County Health Department press release.
This is the second confirmed case of rabies for Caldwell County, according to the release.
Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. Rabies is common in wildlife, such as raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats.
For more information on rabies or receiving a rabies vaccination, contact the Animal Control Division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 829 Fairview Drive SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or call 828-757-8625.
If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, please notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.