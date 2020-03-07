PINEHURST — The second-seeded Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team beat seventh-seeded Denmark Tech 102-98 in the quarterfinals of the Region 10 Division 1 tournament on Thursday at Sandhills Community College. Despite leading 50-33 at halftime, the Cobras had to hold off a furious second-half rally by the Panthers to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
Jalen Barr led the Cobras (29-3) with 22 points, while Kameron Cooke had 16. Demajae Hicks also reached double figures with 11 points, with Demitri Dixon and Na’Kwan Kitchen adding nine apiece and Jalen Crowder, Jalen Gibson and Anderson Keller each finishing with eight.
Justin Thompson scored a game-high 29 points for Denmark Tech (0-22), which also got 18 from Nigel Lawson and 14 from Spencer Grant. Tray Downing was the Panthers’ fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Caldwell faced third-seeded Cape Fear (21-8) in Friday’s semifinals after the Sea Devils topped sixth-seeded Spartanburg Methodist on Thursday. The winner will play in the championship contest today at 1 p.m.
All-Region 10 Division 1 teams announced
Three Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute basketball players were named to the All-Region 10 Division 1 teams, which were announced on Thursday. Anderson Keller represented the Cobras’ men’s team, while Savannah Coble and KeyKey Miller represented Caldwell’s women’s squad.
Keller, a second-year player from Hibriten High, averaged 11 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during the regular season. He also led the Cobras in field-goal percentage at 60.1%.
Coble, a second-year player from East Burke High, averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game during the regular season. She shot 41.5% from 3-point range.
Miller, a first-year player from Alexander Central High, averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists during the regular season.
