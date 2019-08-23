A Morganton man was arrested for trafficking $43,635 worth of methamphetamine in Caldwell County on Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release.
Ger Love Lee, 54, of Morganton, was arrested for one count of felonious trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation and one count felonious trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. The arrest closes a three-month investigation and more charges are expected, according to the release.
Lee was apprehended in an undercover sting when he agreed to bring three ounces of methamphetamine and sell it to an undercover officer. The total amount of methamphetamine seized during the investigation was 290.9 grams with a street value of $43,635, according to the release.
He was arrested under a $200,000 secured bond and had a District Court date in Lenoir on Friday, Aug. 23.
If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178, Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145, Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021, Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358 or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.