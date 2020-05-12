A skunk found near Granite Falls has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from Caldwell County.
The county is urging residents to take steps to prevent transmission of the disease.
Those tips include making sure pets are vaccinated, watching over children and pets to make sure they avoid contact with wild animals and ensuring there are no food scraps around the home that might attract animals.
Raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes are among the animals most likely to carry the disease, according to the release.
Residents can call the Animal Control Division at 828-757-8625 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week for more information about rabies.
For emergency situations on weekends or outside of normal business hours, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.