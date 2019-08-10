LENOIR — The Caldwell County Board of Elections will host two events in the upcoming week — a voter ID training seminar and an open house.
The voter ID training seminar will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, on the lower level of the Caldwell County Resource Center. The educational seminar is a joint venture with the State Board of Elections and provides information about the voter photo identification requirements, which take effect in 2020. Sessions will be offered at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The open house will showcase the Board of Elections new office on the lower level of the Caldwell County Resource Center. The event will be held Friday, Aug. 16, from 3-6 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public. The resource center is located at 120 Hospital Ave., Lenoir.