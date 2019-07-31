LENOIR — Caldwell County Emergency Services has named Jason M. Pennell as the new director of the Caldwell County Emergency Services 9-1-1 Communications Center.
Pennell most recently served as a telecommunicator within the Communications Division, and has served in roles as shift supervisor and trainer in the past. Pennell will oversee a staff of 24 telecommunicators who provide primary 911 call-taking for all fire and medical calls within Caldwell County and its municipalities, and assist the City of Lenoir and the town of Hudson, Granite Falls and Rhodhiss with law enforcement communications.
A native of Caldwell County, Pennell is a graduate of West Caldwell High School and has 19 years of service within 9-1-1 communications. Pennell is married and has two children and currently lives in the Gamewell community.
Pennell succeeds Carla Bates, who retired as director of the Caldwell County Emergency Communications Center this month. Pennell’s appointment was effective July 15.