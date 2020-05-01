HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute announces that Anderson Bynum has been named head coach of the women’s basketball team. He replaces Richie Covington, who stepped down as head coach to enter into private business.
Bynum was previously the head coach of the women’s basketball team for Owen High School in Black Mountain. In his one season at Owen, he led the Warlassies to 9-15 record, an improvement from their total of five wins the season before.
Prior to Owen, Bynum served as the interim head coach at Clinton College for the men’s basketball program for the 2018-19 season. He replaced head coach Larry Mullins, who stepped down at the start of the season to pursue a career in ministry. Under Bynum, the Golden Bears finished with a record of 20-12 and an appearance in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national tournament.
Prior to becoming interim head coach at Clinton, Bynum served on the team's staff for three seasons while also filling the role of assistant athletic director. While at Clinton, the institution transitioned from the National Junior College Athletic Association to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Bynum also served as head coach at Virginia University of Lynchburg, and was an assistant coach at Patrick Henry College and Spotsylvania High School in Virginia, Charis Prep in Wilson and Combine Academy in Lincolnton.
Bynum got his start in coaching under legendary college coach LaVelle Moton in a manager/operations role at North Carolina Central University. He played collegiately at Methodist College.
Bynum brings to Caldwell experience in recruiting and coaching at the junior college level. On the teams that he has worked with, over 150 student-athletes have gone on to advance to college from the high school ranks or to four-year institutions from the junior college ranks. Academic success is also important to Bynum, with his 2018-19 team at Clinton posting an overall GPA of 3.4.
“Coach Bynum came highly recommended to us from several sources,” Caldwell interim athletics director Jeff Link said. “When we first spoke, his excitement about returning as a head coach at the collegiate level really stood out. Richie got our program on solid footing. Anderson has the plans and desire to take us to the next level to compete for Region 10 and district championships.”
“I am ecstatic about the opportunity that has presented itself at Caldwell,” added Bynum. “I have admired the program and imagined Caldwell being a place I would eventually like to coach. I want to acknowledge to President Dr. Mark Poarch, Dena Holman (Caldwell vice president of student services) and Jeff Link how thankful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the Cobras. Coach Covington did an excellent job rebuilding the program at Caldwell and it is a premier coaching job to accept. We look forward to the work ahead in building upon the recent success of the program and I am ecstatic in being selected as the coach to lead us in the future.”
Covington was named the Cobras' head coach in 2017. The program did not field a team for the 2017-18 season as Covington spent the year recruiting for the next season. In 2018-19, Caldwell went 17-8, finishing as runner-up in Region 10-Division 1. Last season, the Cobras went 18-9 and again finished as runner-up in the Region.
“I was shocked when Coach Covington told me he was planning to make a transition in his career and step down as the coach of our women’s basketball program,” said Link. “I certainly understand his reasons and support him, but his departure is a loss for our institution. He will be missed.
“Richie quickly rebuilt our program and made it a force in the region,” he continued. “He recruited quality student-athletes and he and his program represented the institution well.”
Bynum officially began his duties at head coach today. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is a member of Region 10. In women’s basketball, the Cobras compete at the Division 1 level.
