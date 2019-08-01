HICKORY — Hickory Public Library has finalized the list of local authors participating in the First Friday Local Author Program for the remainder of 2019.
The purpose of this program is to provide community members with the opportunity to meet authors from our local area to learn about their path towards writing, tips for becoming published and possibly find inspiration for exploring their own writing talents.
The next First Friday Local Author Program will be held Friday, August 2 at noon. The author in attendance will be Joyce Hostetter who has published several middle grade historical fiction books, including most notably, “Blue.”
Hostetter’s multi-award winning novel, “Blue,” is based on the real 1944 polio epidemic in Hickory. The sequel, “Comfort,” explores the after-effects of polio and war. She and her family live near Hickory, and when she is not writing or speaking she is often researching.
The program is free and open to the public. The August program with Joyce Hostetter will take place in the upstairs conference room. Registration is not required. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program.
Upcoming First Friday Local Author Programs for 2019 include the opportunity to meet Dale Bailey in September, Nancy Geiger in October, Patricia Middleton in November and Jennifer Kopald in December.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author Program in 2020 is available. Authors representing children, young adult and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block.
Summer concerts continue in Valdese
VALDESE — Valdese Family Friday Night summer series will continue their season with the Skate Rink Jukebox beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 in the Town Parking area in downtown Valdese.
Comprised of some of Charlotte's most versatile and talented musicians, Skate Rink Jukebox performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance R&B, rock, country and reggae to beach and easy listening. The unique background and experience of each musician allows Skate Rink Jukebox to customize a song list specifically tailored to your event.
Concessions will be available and provided by the Valdese Rotary Club and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. Proceeds from the concessions and raffle sales go toward community projects with Valdese Rotary. Concert attendees are encouraged to visit local restaurants in Downtown Valdese and check out the retail shops and boutiques while they are visiting.
For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night’s Concert Schedule go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
SciFi trivia night planned at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
HICKORY — Visit Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m. to test your knowledge of science fiction movies from the 1970s through the present day.
Compete on your own or bring family and friends for a team. Spectators are welcome.
The facilitator Joe Barrett became addicted to movies in 1963 upon seeing, “From Russia, with Love.” He had access to a large number of movie theaters in both New Jersey and New York, where he saw hundreds of films throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He wrote film reviews in college and co-hosted and produced a biweekly TV show “The Movie Buff” that was broadcast throughout New York and New Jersey for one year.
Barrett is currently doing weekly movie reviews on 1290 WHKY/102.3 FM, which is in its 19th year and has interviewed many TV and film personalities. He has addressed the movie business for various Rotary Clubs and business meetings and resides in Hickory.
The Science Fiction Movie Trivia program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information call 828-304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third Street NE on the SALT Block.
Hickory Community Theatre’s annual Kay Awards ceremony planned
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre will present its 70th annual Kay Awards ceremony on Saturday, August 10 at 8 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.
The awards recognize the work and achievements of the hundreds of volunteers who make the work of the Theatre possible.
Named for one of the Theatre’s founding members, Kay Johnson, the awards recognize the actors, backstage crews, front of house staff, board members and the theatre’s Guild. The Guild hosts the event providing a lavish buffet of finger foods and desserts, as well as serving drinks at the event’s cash bar.
The public is invited to join in the celebration, and entertainment will be provided by casts from some of last season’s musicals, as well as an advance peak at some numbers from “Hair,” the opening production of the Theatre’s 2019-20 season.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the ceremonies begin at 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, though donations at the door will be welcome.
For more information call 828-327-3855 or visit the Theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.
Cast announced for upcoming Hickory Community Theatre production
HICKORY — Guest Director Corey Mitchell has announced his casting choices for the Hickory Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the tribal-rock 60’s musical, “Hair.”
The show features 25 local actors and performances begin on Friday, Sept. 6 in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 2.
Set in an East Village park in 1967, “Hair” is the musical story of a group of hippies who celebrate peace and love in the shadow of the Vietnam War. The loose plotline centers on Berger, the charismatic leader of the “tribe,” and Claude, a sweet-natured guy from Queens who’s about to be drafted.
Other memorable characters include Berger’s war protester girlfriend Sheila, lovable flower child Crissy, Mick Jagger fan Woof, Hud, a member of the Black Flower Power movement and a band of other flower children known as The Tribe, who play multiple roles. The real star of “Hair” though is the rocking score, which includes such classic hits as “Let the Sun Shine In,” “Aquarius” and “Good Morning Starshine.”
In the Hickory production, Berger is played by Matthew Thomas-Reid, Corey Robert Knighton is Claude and Charlotte Dick is Sheila. Heather Osterer plays Chrissy, Taylor Edwards is Woof, Kayla Simone Ferguson is Dionne, Donovan Harper is Hud and Sydra Yarnell is Jeanie.
The members of The Tribe are Mason Burr, Sierra Doyle-Rios, Amanda Foster, Sheena Forbes, Hunter Hogg, Toré Ledford, Sal Loza, Ella May, Miriam Mckee, Donald Lewis Mills, Jr., Eternity Mitchell, Branden Nuhfer, Hannah Queen, Dior Scott, Kaylee Taraska and Tatum Terry.
Performances of Hair are Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21) at 8 p.m., Thursdays (Sept. 12 and 19) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (Sept. 15 and 22) at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Thursday night tickets are $16 for all adults and $10 for students and youth 18 and under.
Call the box office at 828-328-2283 or visit www.hickorytheatre.org to purchase tickets or get more information.
Auditions for upcoming Green Room Community Theatre play announced
NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre has announced audition dates for the 14th annual Shakespeare in the Park production, “Love’s Labour’s Lost!”
Auditions will be Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. You only need to attend one evening.
Roles are available for males and females, ages 16 and up. No experience is needed to audition for this production. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and some movement, so please wear comfortable clothing. If you play a musical instrument, please share those talents with The Green Room.
Auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse located at 10 South Main Avenue in Newton. Please enter at the lower level door at the back of the building (on South Avenue).
“Love’s Labour’s Lost” is directed by Jonathan Ray and is produced by Robert Abbey, Inc. and the City of Newton. Production dates are Sept. 27 and 28 and Oct. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. each evening at Southside Park in Newton. Shakespeare in the Park performances are free and open to the public.
Call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464- 6583 with any questions. The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.