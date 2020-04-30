A Hickory business owner said he plans to open his business today in defiance of state stay-at-home orders and is encouraging others to do the same.
Michael Pastelak, owner of Patriot Axe Throwing, made his intentions clear at a protest in favor of lifting restrictions in Union Square on Thursday.
“We’re opening on May 1,” Pastelak said. "If you don’t own a company, you don’t own a business, I ask that you come and support the other businesses. If you know business owners, encourage them to open up on May 1.”
Pastelak’s remarks received enthusiastic applause from the crowd of protesters, which numbered a little more than 20 people.
"And If something happens, if we're told to shut down, then we'll come together as a small business community and as a community in whole and we'll deal with it," Pastelak said.
The protest featured speeches from small business owners and religious leaders who said they were being hurt by the restrictions.
Mark Minton, owner of Patriot Beef Jerk, said his business has suffered from disruptions to the meat supply chain and declining business at convenience stores.
Some of the speakers said the fight to lift restrictions is about fundamental rights.
Invoking the legacy of the Founding Fathers, Andrea Walshak, president of The Rock Solid Solution marketing firm, said fighting against the restriction is a matter of standing up for liberty.
“I am all for if someone feels threatened or has a compromised immune system, they should stay in,” Walshak said. “That’s the case during flu season, during cold season. But you cannot tell me that one person is more essential than somebody else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.