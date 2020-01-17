Sharon Cline said winning the lottery seemed to be a pipe dream — until she became the winner of the Cash 5 jackpot of $110,000, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery press release.
Cline purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Hildebran Shell on Old N.C. Highway 10. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Cline took home $77,825.
“You spend a couple of dollars and it’s a pipe dream,” Cline said via the release. “But then it happens, and it is surreal. I said to my husband the next morning, ‘Did I dream that last night or did it really happen?’”
Cline plans to "pay it forward" by helping others. “It will benefit people who are in need,” she said.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.
For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website: www.nclottery.com.
