The administration at Bunker Hill High School recently recommended coach Dylan Johnson for hire as a teacher and as the head coach of the Bears’ boys basketball team. Johnson began his duties in these roles on Monday.
“We are excited that Coach Johnson will be joining the Bunker Hill family. We expect him to be a leader in the classroom and on the court by building on the success of the past several seasons,” Bunker Hill principal Lee Miller said. “Coach Johnson is the son of a longtime educator and coach. He has been exposed to the qualities required to be successful. On behalf of the Bunker Hill community, we welcome Coach Johnson and the next chapter in our men's basketball program.”
Johnson, a 2009 graduate of North Wilkes High School, played post-secondary basketball at Warren Wilson College. While there, he started two seasons and received recognition as an Academic All-American. He played on the 2013 team that captured the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national championship. After ending his playing tenure, Johnson served one season as an assistant coach at Warren Wilson.
From 2014-16, Johnson worked at Fred T. Foard High School as a science teacher and basketball assistant. He then went to West Brunswick High School, where in addition to responsibilities as head track coach, he headed the varsity girls basketball team. The Trojan women qualified for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs two consecutive years under Johnson’s leadership. In the 2018 season, the West Brunswick women amassed 16 wins, which was the most they had collected in 15 years.
In order to be closer to family, Johnson took a position at Wilkes Central High School in 2018. Johnson also serves in the Army National Guard, and obligations related to that service prevented him from working with basketball at Wilkes Central. However, he managed to remain involved in athletics during the 2018-19 school year by working as a football assistant, associate athletic director and head track coach.
“I’m excited and anxious to lead the men’s basketball team at Bunker Hill,” said Johnson. “I would like to thank Mr. Miller, (assistant principal) Mr. (James) Byrd and (assistant principal) Mrs. (Lisa) Tucker for giving me this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”