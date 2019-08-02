The Bunker Hill football team held its first fall practice on Thursday morning. According to head coach Patrick Clark, the Bears return four of their five starting offensive linemen from a year ago as seniors Casey Bolick and Aaron Bryant, junior Jacob Carroll and sophomore Lawson York are back for the 2019 season. Defensively, nine starters are back including senior linebackers Parker Garrison and Carson Sigmon and senior lineman Marcus Sigmon. Also returning is senior Desmond Anderson, who will see time at quarterback and wide receiver, as well as junior wide receiver Kaliq Ramseur.
Look for a full 2019 Bunker Hill football preview in the Friday, Aug. 23, edition of the Hickory Daily Record. Additionally, check out upcoming editions of the HDR for more photos from local high school football practices.