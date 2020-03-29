Bride-to-be donates wedding flowers to Carolina Caring patients after canceling wedding amid coronavirus quarantine

Instead of last-minute preparations, Jordan Johnson gave away her wedding flowers the eve of her big day.
Johnson and her fiancé, Nathan Bost, had to cancel their wedding on March 21 after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order prohibiting mass gatherings.
“We picked (March 21) because it's easy to remember and, since Nathan lived in Columbia, South Carolina for a good portion of our relationship, we spent a ton of time on Highway 321,” Johnson said. "But obviously you can't plan for a global pandemic."
The couple held out hope until March 16 when they officially called the wedding off.
“It's incredible how quickly the situation has changed in the last few weeks, because it seems like ages between Saturday night and Monday morning,” Johnson said. “But by then it had become clear that quarantine and social isolation weren't just good recommendations but absolute musts in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
So the couple began the nerve-wracking task of calling vendors and asking to move their booking to their new wedding date, which is now tentatively set for July 25.
“Miraculously, every single vendor we chose is available on (July 25), so we're hopeful that we can keep the exact same lineup,” Johnson said.
She said the only thing they couldn’t cancel was their flower order. So, what is a soon-to-be-bride to do with bouquets of flowers and no wedding?
“My dad, Darrell Johnson, is on the board for Carolina Caring, and suggested that perhaps they would be able to take them and share them with their staff and hospice house residents,” Johnson said.
That’s exactly what she did on March 20 — the day before her now canceled wedding day.
Paige Garner, Carolina Caring Director of Professional Relations, helped deliver Johnson’s flowers to patients. “They were generally in awe that a bride-to-be with a postponed wedding would think of doing something so wonderful for our seniors,” she said. “Jordan’s attitude about her wedding being postponed compared to the magnitude of stress the patients and health care staff are under was totally selfless and beautiful.”
The feedback Garner heard was overwhelmingly thankful. One reaction stood out to her: "There is no act of kindness during this time that is too small. Thank you for thinking of us."
Deliveries went to Carolina Caring patients at Abernethy Laurels, Brian Center Hickory East, Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, Trinity Village and Pinecrest.
“We at Carolina Caring could not thank Jordan enough for her kindness,” Garner said. “We know she will be abundantly blessed on her wedding day!”
Although Johnson and Bost are looking forward to becoming husband and wife, they understand the sacrifice they had to make.
“Yes, we had to postpone our dream wedding for a few months, but many people are facing much bigger, heavier, scarier issues right now,” Johnson said. “They're the ones who deserve our attention and compassion, and the way we were able to show that was with spring flower bouquets.”
Johnson said the biggest takeaway from all of this for her was, “it doesn't take much to brighten someone's day, even in quarantine. We're all scared and nervous, but it's worth taking a few minutes to reach out to loved ones who need to talk or to write a card to someone who can't have visitors,” she said.
“I'm sure if you reach out to Carolina Caring, Hickory Soup Kitchen, or any other nonprofit right now and ask how you can help, they'll have projects you and your family can help with from home.
“We need to stick together to get through the next few months.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.