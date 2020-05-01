The Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation of Hickory East announced that it will begin accepting COVID-19 patients from, “area hospitals and senior centers,” starting Tuesday, according to a press release.
A COVID-specific unit, along with trained staff members, will be available to care for senior patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Current residents who have not tested positive will be, “housed in a separate section of the center and receive care from staff assigned specifically to their unit,” according to the release.
Matt Webber, Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, issued the following statement when questioned about moving COVID-19 patients to the Brian Center:
“We are not in any official agreement with Brian Center. What we will do is follow the model they have in place when seeking placement for any patient who requires it, including our COVID-positive patients. It’s the same as we do when seeking placement for any other individuals that require it. The news release says, ‘The Center is accepting residents from other senior care facilities, as well as local hospitals, into the facility to receive specialized care with specially trained staff.’ This is true. They will be accepting patients from us. The same as they always have, regardless of COVID status.”
Timberly Wood, marketing coordinator, said Frye Regional Medical Center will not be moving any patients to the Brian Center.
“Hickory East has decades of experience caring for the elderly population and we plan to put this experience to use in doing our part to help the community combat this terrible virus that is taking a particularly devastating toll on the vulnerable population in our care,” said Darryl Ehlers, Vice President of Operations at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation, via the release.
The Brian Center at Hickory East will have dedicated staffing on-site around the clock, PPE supplies, and support from, “other health care professionals and partners and state and national health authorities," according to the release.
“We are working very closely with health officials to ensure that all of our residents are safe and well cared for, and that we beat this virus together,” Ehlers said via the release.
When and if patients are moved, the Brian Center plans to work closely with the other organizations and local health department, the release stated.
Patients will be discharged or transferred to a non-COVID unit when they meet specified criteria for full recovery, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.