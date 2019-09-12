HICKORY — The American Cancer Society is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk/Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, at L.P. Frans Stadium. The event will begin with a Survivor Reception at 7 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 8 a.m. which will include a Survivor Parade. Participants are encouraged to dress in pink with a special award to the most spirited participant. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Early bird pricing of $25 lasts until Sept. 24 and includes an event long-sleeved T-shirt. To register, visit www.relayforlife.org/catawbanc and click on the Breast Cancer 5K link.
The American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit organization raising funds for all types of cancer research while offering several programs free of charge to families battling cancer. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.
