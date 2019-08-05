Breaking the barrier: Former teacher talks mental health awareness for veterans

Chelsea West, a former English teacher at Fred T. Foard High School, is an avid promoter of mental health awareness — so much so that she opened up about her own story to her students.
“It’s uncomfortable for some kids, and you can see on their faces that they’re thinking, ‘We shouldn’t be talking about this,’ but you have to normalize it,” Chelsea said. “If you don’t, then there is no hope for them (students) to know that it’s OK to say you are struggling with something.” She said her students thanked her for her honesty.
Chelsea recently decided to pursue a master’s degree in both English and divinity at Gardner Webb University and has taken a break from teaching. But she continues to promote mental health.
She organized a benefit concert with best friend Vincent Agrusa at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton to raise funds for Headstrong, a nonprofit that provides free mental health services to post-9/11 combat veterans.
Chelsea was able to raise roughly $800. Currently, Headstrong operates in California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C. She explained that as the nonprofit grows, they will add more locations to their list.
Chelsea added that she supports organizations that focus on the mental health of veterans in memory of her brother, David.
“David was in the Marines, and he committed suicide in October 2014,” she explained. “You hear about (suicide) all the time and you know about it, but it’s different when you’re living on the other side of it. It hits you differently.”
She said that it is crucial to provide veterans with support and encouragement but it has to begin with a tough conversation. “Mental health has always been a topic that is hard to talk about, but especially hard with military personnel,” she explained.
This proved to be true with David. “I was one of the only people in the world that knew he (David) was struggling with depression, because he felt that he couldn’t talk about it,” Chelsea said.
“With that whole institution, it’s been surrounded by this idea that (military personnel) have to be strong enough to deal with it on their own, they have to protect everybody else,” Chelsea continued. “They often lose the sense of taking care of yourself before you can take care of other people.”
Headstrong combats that idea by providing free mental health support for veterans returning to civilian life, along with their families.
Since David’s passing, Chelsea says her family has drawn closer together and values open communication. “Breaking that barrier with the people you are closest to is even harder than with the general public,” she said. “It’s so easy to post something on social media, but it’s more difficult to sit down with family and talk about your struggles.”
Chelsea hopes to partner with Headstrong again in the future. For more information on the organization and to make a donation, visit www.getheadstrong.org