CONNELLY SPRINGS - The George Hildebran Ruritan Club will have a breakfast, bake sale and yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7-10 a.m. at the clubhouse beside George Hildebran Fire Department.
Breakfast will include eggs, choice of sausage, bacon, or livermush, grits and gravy, biscuit or toast, and coffee. For lighter appetites, a variety of breakfast biscuits will be available. A variety of baked goods and canned goods may be purchased. A wide selection of yard sale items will be offered. Proceeds will benefit the club's scholarship fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.