CONNELLY SPRINGS - The George Hildebran Ruritan Club will have a breakfast, bake sale and yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7-10 a.m. at the clubhouse beside George Hildebran Fire Department.

Breakfast will include eggs, choice of sausage, bacon, or livermush, grits and gravy, biscuit or toast, and coffee. For lighter appetites, a variety of breakfast biscuits will be available. A variety of baked goods and canned goods may be purchased. A wide selection of yard sale items will be offered. Proceeds will benefit the club's scholarship fund.

