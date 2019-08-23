School is back in session next week, and to help local children prepare, several local organizations have organized back-to-school events for children that include free supplies, health screenings and haircuts.
Nearly two years ago, Hickory resident Brittany Harold noticed there was a need in the community for an event where girls could also get their hair styled for the school year.
On Saturday, Harold and her mother, Renetta Hamrick, will host the second annual Braids and Backpacks event at the Sunny Valley Community Center at 98 Third Ave. SE in Hickory.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. school-aged boys and girls can stop by the community center for free haircuts, school supplies, clothing and hygiene products.
Hamrick said this event is to help local children get ready for the new school year so they can start the year confident.
“Why not build self-esteem with a new hair-do,” she said.
Girls will also have the opportunity to have their nails done, Hamrick added.
Later in the evening, the children are invited back to the Sunny Valley Community Center for a back-to-school dance from 6-11 p.m. Admission is free and there will be snacks available for purchase.
“We’re expecting 100 kids or more to show up,” Hamrick said. “No appointments are necessary. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Several local businesses and organizations have been helping gather supplies for the event including Love is a Verb, 4-M Auto Sales, A Place to Talk and Adrienne’s Premier Consignment.
For more information, contact Brittany Harold at brittanyharold@icloud.com