Harry Andrews’ motorcycle is a blast from the past made across the Atlantic and locally restored.
The Maiden native doesn’t know much of the 1956 BMW R26’s origin. When he found it in Norfolk, Va. in 1995, a 1971 license plate was mounted to the bike’s rear.
A friend asked Andrews if he was interested in snagging the bike.
“He said he found this shed that had a 1930-something car he wanted to restore, but the guy wouldn’t sell him just the car. He had to buy everything in the shed,” Andrews said.
Andrews and his friend went through with the buyout. He said over the years, he took the German-made bike everywhere life took him as a Methodist minister.
“Every once in a while, I’d clean it up,” Andrews said. “Finally decided to get the engine worked on, and the engine didn’t need any work. The compression on the engine has always been perfect.”
The motorcycle came equipped with a 246cc single-cylinder engine, which produces around 15 horsepower, and a kilometers-per-hour speedometer. A single headlight, turn signals on each side of the handlebars and a small glove box above the fuel tank is as simple, yet awesome, as it gets.
Cars & Customs Restoration in Newton took on the project from January 2017 to spring 2018. In that time, C&C took the bike completely apart to repaint areas where it was needed and replace missing or aged parts.
“Most of the parts that we needed, shocks, turn signals, and a few electrical parts, came from a company called Bench Mark Works in Sturgis, Mississippi,” Andrews said.
“They also refurbished the hubs. After the hubs were complete, they sent them out to Los Angeles to a company called Spokeo, who put new spokes in and refurbished the wheels. The chrome that needed restoration went to a company called Advanced Plating in Nashville, Tennessee.”
The bike sits pristine today with 15,785 kilometers showing on the odometer. It’s only missing the original sidecar, which is suspected to still be in Norfolk.
Andrews said he’s certain a soldier brought the BMW to America after serving overseas.
“He just found it over there and got it and you know, probably rode it for several years, parked the sidecar somewhere,” Andrews said.
Andrews has been in conversation to recover the original sidecar with Lauren Wray Grisham of Antique Archaeology, which is tied to the television show “American Pickers” on the History channel.
“And if it isn’t the right one, I’m eventually going to get one. I’d like to have that one because I know that’s the one that came with it,” Andrews said.
Andrews doesn’t get too caught up in the numbers nor does he plan to sell the bike. But he expects the bike’s value would soar if paired with the original sidecar.
“In asking around, the value of the bike is around $25,000 … If I find [the sidecar], or one that will fit the bike, and restore the sidecar, it will increase the value to around $100,000.”
Andrews says $100,000 can’t replace the experiences the motorcycle brought him.
“My passion for this bike has been there since I first purchased it. It is unique, rare, and gets tons of compliments,” he said.
Last year, Andrews was invited to show the bike at the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Ontario, Canada just off the coast touching Lake Huron. The BMW was one of four motorcycles invited to the event.
“Only 100 vehicles are invited each year, and you can only enter your vehicle every four years,” Andrews said. “It is an event that I would attend even if I didn’t have a vehicle in the competition.”
Now 70, Andrews continues to tinker with the relic and spends his time traveling and enjoying retirement.
