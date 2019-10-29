MAIDEN — The Maiden volleyball team has been dominant at home over the past five seasons, winning over 90 percent of the matches played inside the gym the Blue Devils call their own. However, visiting West Stokes had Maiden’s number on Tuesday night, sweeping the Blue Devils 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19 in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Wildcats’ victory was their sixth straight, a streak that began in the regular-season finale and continued with three wins in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference tournament and a road win over Mount Pleasant in the opening round of the playoffs.
On the other side, Maiden had an eight-game winning streak snapped as it suffered just its seventh home loss since the beginning of the 2015 season. The three-set defeat marked the first time the Blue Devils have been swept at home by a 2A squad since a loss to Fred T. Foard in the 2018 season opener.
“We had spurts, and that was it,” Maiden coach Marsha Davis said. “We made some critical mistakes at times and they (West Stokes) … came in here ready to play and they played hard. I’m not taking anything away from them because they did a great job.”
Things appeared to be going the fourth-seeded Blue Devils’ way early as they garnered six of the first eight points during a stretch that included two kills from Sarah Wicker and one from Abbey Smith. The 20th-seeded Wildcats (24-5) responded with five straight points including back-to-back aces from Kiley Lickfeld, but Maiden tallied the next two points to regain the advantage at 8-7.
Moments later, West Stokes took control of the initial set with a 9-1 run that made it 17-11. Lyza Addington, Anna Bates and Bree Spainhour had kills to help the Wildcats’ cause, while Blakeleigh Goldbach registered a block during the spurt. Maiden (23-5) tried to battle back, but the visitors proved too much as Anna Grace Smith notched a kill and a tip to help them earn an eight-point set win.
Maiden tried to bounce back in the second set, getting a Wicker kill for the opening point. Maiden tied things at 1, 2, 3 and 4, though, before surging ahead with a 9-3 run that was highlighted by aces from Lickfeld and Jaden Tuttle. Abbey Smith, Wicker and Co. tried to bring the Blue Devils back, but West Stokes would not allow it as it ultimately collected another 25-17 set victory on Tuttle’s second ace of the night.
The Wildcats built another sizable lead in the third set, moving ahead by as much as nine at 22-13 on consecutive tips from Anna Grace Smith and Addington. Maiden’s Abbey Smith kicked off a 6-1 run that included a kill, a tip and a block from Wicker, but West Stokes countered with two straight kills from Goldbach to end the set and the match.
“Their outside hitters are great hitters,” said Davis of the Wildcats’ Goldbach and Anna Grace Smith. “They did some double blocking on our middles that kind of took our middles out a little bit tonight, but they just showed up.”
Abbey Smith paced Maiden with 12 kills and 10 digs, while Wicker added eight kills and two blocks, Natalie Lail had 11 digs and Adison Ford dished out 24 assists.
“They’re a great group,” said Davis of her team. “I just got through telling them at the beginning of the season nobody would’ve thought we would have gotten where we were — win conference, win the conference tournament.”
West Stokes visits fifth-seeded South Rowan in third-round action on Thursday. The Raiders (27-1) beat 12th-seeded Lake Norman Charter in three sets on Tuesday.
