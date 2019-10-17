HICKORY - Blossman Gas & Appliance at 2315 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, invites the community to join them for a community open house and customer appreciation day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests will enjoy such activities as product demonstrations, giveaways, and a hot dog and hamburger grill-out on a propane grill. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle for a chance at winning an Everdure Furnace Freestanding Gas Grill. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Local favorite Joel McCarson, from The Exit 180 Band, will be on-site throughout the event playing live music. Oopsy Daisy Face Painting will also be at the open house providing face painting for all kids in attendance. Blossman will additionally be filling empty, certified, in-date grill cylinders for $5 each during the open house (three cylinder limit during the event).
Branch manager is Jimmy Daley.
Blossman is a full-service company that provides everything from propane delivery to appliance sales, installation and service. For more information, visit www.blossmangas.com.
