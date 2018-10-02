NEWTON — Nearly 1,000 cyclists participating in the 20th annual 2018 Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast biked east on N.C. 10 through Catawba County on Monday morning.
The ride is a non-competitive event stretching across the state from Black Mountain to Oak Island while avoiding most of the state’s major roads. More than 950 cyclists representing six countries and almost 50 states registered and took on the journey, riding on any foot-powered cycle imaginable.
Catawba County’s two stops were the Newton Parks & Recreation Department and Murray’s Mill Historic Site. The two stops were eight miles apart on the route. Riders sat in the shade and listened to music while replenishing with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, protein bars, snacks from the Urban Flavor food truck, water and other refreshments.
“Oh yeah! Peanut butter jelly time!” said one state trooper over his vehicle speaker, referencing the Buckwheat Boyz hit song and gathering a few laughs from bystanders at the Murray’s Mill stop.
“I eat like a horse,” said 55-year-old Steve Hartman, the first cyclist to stop at Murray’s Mill. “I’m burning 1,000 calories an hour. I bike for four hours at a time — I’ve got to replenish.”
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge,” said first-time CNC cyclist Joe Damon. “What makes it more fun is that we’re from Florida, so we’re not used to any kind of hills whatsoever,” Damon said. “Our training is going over bridges, and they don’t last that long or go that steep.”
Chris Wohlwend, a first-time participant, elaborated on what he appreciated about the ride through western North Carolina. “We don’t have the hills in Florida. The mountains are gorgeous,” said Wohlwend. “I’ve really enjoyed the people and the music.”
Many cyclists lauded the local police and state troopers, sponsors, volunteers and coordinators for the event and exchanged some “thank yous” as they cycled by on their way in and out of town. “I just feel like everybody is looking out for us — it’s so nice,” Wohlwend said.
Go to cnc.ncsports.org for more information about the CNC Mountains to Coast ride.