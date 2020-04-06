Ronnie Watts got some news that was too good to believe.
The Bethlehem resident received a call from a man calling himself Thomas. Thomas said Watts won $12.5 million, a car and other items.
There was a catch. Watts would need to send $5,500 for things like taxes and postage. Watts refused to pay.
Despite that refusal, the scammers were persistent. Thomas put Watts in touch with a man calling himself David Clarke. That was a few months ago.
Watts has been playing along since then.
He said it’s a fun game but he hopes that, by exposing the schemes, he might help people more vulnerable to scams.
Watts said he’s reported the scam to the federal government but doubts anything has been done about it.
At one point, Clarke said he would send Watts $1.2 million in a briefcase. The briefcase showed up at Watts’ home. Clarke told Watts to put the briefcase in a bank vault. He said he would give Watts the code for the briefcase once Watts sent $5,000.
Watts broke into the briefcase to find it filled with packing foam and magazines.
Below the magazines was a plastic Home Depot bag with the message scrawled across: “Good Deed.”
“And then when I saw that I started laughing,” Watts said. “I said, ‘Oh, he thought he got me, you know.’”
Watts stresses that he has not given the scammers any money. The only time he sent money was when he returned $1,000 they sent him.
“Only thing it cost me was $24 to send it back, and it was worth $24 just to do that,” Watts said.
