Before PGA success, golfer J.T. Poston was an ace at Hickory High

J.T. Poston posted his first win on the PGA tour on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. But folks in his hometown of Hickory have long known Poston was a winner.
Hickory High School Golf Coach Ben Hale fondly remembers J.T. Poston’s golfing days for the Hickory High Tornadoes. “I am so happy and excited for J.T. and his family,” said Coach Hale, in a press release from Hickory Public Schools. “His tremendous work ethic, focus, and determination-- were on full display this past week with his unbelievable streak of four consecutive rounds without a bogey! I was extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with J.T. as his high school golf coach during his four-year illustrious career at Hickory High."
“J.T. is a tremendous person who has an unbelievable desire and passion to achieve at the highest level in all areas of his life. His steady composure and patience throughout high school golf was always a sight to behold!” said Hale.
“I vividly recall J.T. Poston setting the state record (in all classifications) with his 63-68 two-day performance at Foxfire Golf Resort in Pinehurst during his senior season of 2011,” said Coach Hale in the release. “J.T. won the state individual title for the 2nd straight season in 2011 to lead his team to a runner-up finish to Burlington Williams. He was also a vital member of the 2009 State Champion golf team as a sophomore. He made All-State his last three seasons of high school golf and earned NW 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year honors all four seasons of his stellar career at Hickory High! It was my honor and joy to coach such a fine athlete—and all his team members.
“During J.T.’s high school years, he was always willing to help his teammates while also setting lofty and attainable personal goals for himself. I am so proud of J.T. for his well-deserved accomplishments and look forward to following him in the years to come,” said Hale.
Poston’s senior 2011 team set a regional team record with a 6 under score of 282 at Riverbend Golf, the Hickory schools release stated. Throughout Poston’s high school career, his Hickory High team won four conference championships, three Catawba County championships, two regional championships, and one state championship. During Poston’s four years at HHS, the golf teams consecutively finished 5th, 1st, 3rd, and 2nd at the North Carolina State Championships.