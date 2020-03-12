CHARLOTTE — The 21st-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne softball team swept Queens in a road doubleheader on Wednesday, winning Game 1 by an 8-0 score and Game 2 by a 9-0 final. Freshman Morgan Beeler threw a no-hitter in the nightcap, and the Bears clubbed seven home runs in the twin bill.
Four different players homered for L-R (20-4, 2-0 South Atlantic Conference) in the opener, with Lauren Rakes and Kory Hammett hitting back-to-back blasts in the second inning before Kylee Leonhardt and Talon LaClair recorded consecutive homers in the fourth. Leonhardt’s blast was the big one, as it was a grand slam.
Rakes pitched a complete-game shutout in the opening contest, allowing two hits and striking out six while going 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored.
Beeler followed Rakes’ performance with her ninth win in 10 decisions this spring. She retired 15 of the 18 Royals (14-15, 0-4) she faced, walking a pair and hitting a batter but striking out eight in a dominant outing.
Rakes added her second homer of the day in the second inning, with Leonhardt adding her second blast later in the frame. Both home runs were of the two-run variety.
Ashton Hinkle helped contribute to the Bears’ advantage with a three-run bomb in the third.
L-R is scheduled to return to action on Saturday when it hosts Mars Hill for a doubleheader at 2 p.m.
