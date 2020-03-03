Allran

Austin Allran, Republican candidate for Catawba County commissioner, hands campaign material to voter Paula Hellem at Sherrills Ford Precinct 31. Allran came in second in the primary, allowing him to advance to the November general election to compete for one of the two seats on the board up for election. 

Incumbent commissioner Barbara Beatty and former state legislator Austin Allran are the victors in the Republican primary for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.

Beatty, who has served on the board since 1996, and Allran, a Hickory attorney who served more than 30 years in the N.C. General Assembly, will be the party’s nominees for the two open seats on the board.

Incumbent commissioner Dan Hunsucker, also a Republican, declined to seek another term on the board.

Beatty led with 7,700 votes while Allran received 7,200. The next two highest finishers were Richard Thompson and Tom Dees.

All results are unofficial until the Catawba County Board of Elections certifies them during canvassing.

Derek Colson, Ray Abernathy and Michael Pastelak also ran in the primary.

Beatty and Allran will face Democrats Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins in the November election.

