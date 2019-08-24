ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne has been tabbed the South Atlantic Conference favorite for the 2019 men’s soccer season, the conference recently announced. The Bears collected six first-place votes and 101 total points, as voted by the league’s head men’s soccer coaches.
The Bears are fresh off their first-ever SAC regular season championship after finishing the 2018 season with a record of 11-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play.
Queens claimed the No. 2 spot with two first-place vote and 100 points. Anderson earned the No. 3 ranking with 83 points and one first-place vote, while Wingate and Tusculum were both picked to finish at No. 4 with 81 total points and a first-place vote each. Lincoln Memorial came in No. 6 with 68 points, and Carson-Newman followed close behind at No. 7 with 67 points.
Newberry took the No. 8 spot with 40 points and Mars Hill was tabbed No. 9 with 38 points. Coker came in at No. 10 with 33 points, while Catawba earned the No. 11 ranking with 23 points.
In addition to the 2019 SAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the 2019 SAC Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference teams were also announced. Voted on by the league’s media relations directors, the preseason all-conference teams feature six players from Tusculum; four players from Anderson; three players from Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate; two players from Carson-Newman, Mars Hill and Queens; and a player each from Catawba and Newberry.
The 2019 SAC men’s soccer season will get underway starting on Sept. 5 with seven of the league’s 11 teams taking the field. Conference play will begin on Sept. 18.
2019 SAC MEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON COACHES' POLL
Rank/School (First-Place Votes)/Points
1. Lenoir-Rhyne (6) / 101
2. Queens (2) / 100
3. Anderson (1) / 83
T-4. Wingate (1) / 81
T-4. Tusculum (1) / 81
6. Lincoln Memorial / 68
7. Carson-Newman / 67
8. Newberry / 40
9. Mars Hill / 38
10. Coker / 33
11. Catawba / 23
2019 SAC MEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE
First Team
F – Soren Nygaard, Wingate
F – Sebastian Bertilsson, Mars Hill
F – Ibrahim Nadir, Newberry
F – Tobias Solem Karlsen, Carson-Newman
MF – Fabian Proesch, Tusculum
MF – Greg Evans, Carson-Newman
MF – Victor Cascon, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Elliot Cutts, Wingate
D – Lucas Mostajo, Anderson
D – Georgios Charkoutsakis, Tusculum
D – Alan Brandao, Lincoln Memorial
D – Michael Hornsby, Queens
GK – Gal Elyashiv, Anderson
Second Team
F – Hunter Faust, Catawba
F – Goncalo Garcia, Lenoir-Rhyne
F – Harry Ward, Anderson
MF – Henrique Devens, Tusculum
MF – Carles Montoliu Lobo, Lenoir-Rhyne
MF – Mattia Ditommaso, Wingate
MF – Edgar Cervantes, Tusculum
D – Jeppe Christensen, Mars Hill
D – Clément Dagorn, Tusculum
D – Julio Neto, Lincoln Memorial
D – Ryan Tyrer, Anderson
GK – Sebastian Kalk, Queens
GK - Alejandro Quiriti, Tusculum