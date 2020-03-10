It has been an exciting past few days for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team, which began the week with an 18-16 win over then top-ranked Limestone at Hough High School in Cornelius on Sunday in the Crown Lacrosse Challenge, a contest that was televised live on the Lacrosse Sports Network. The Bears also had a pair of players earn South Atlantic Conference Astroturf Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week honors on Monday for the second straight week when Bryce Reece was named the conference’s top offensive player and Noah Johnson collected defensive player of the week.
During the game against Limestone (4-1), L-R scored three goals in the first three minutes. Chris Britton, Reece and Will Canata were the early goal scorers for the Bears.
Nevertheless, despite leading 5-2 after the first quarter and 7-6 at halftime, the Bears (5-1) trailed 14-13 early in the fourth period before scoring five consecutive goals to retake control. Myles Moffat, Liam McGrath, Edward Tate, Mason Pierrotti and Eric Dickinson registered the final five scores for L-R.
Limestone scored the last two goals, but L-R was able to hold off the Saints for a two-point win, their second victory over a top-three team in a seven-day span following a 17-16 win over then third-ranked Adelphia last week in Hickory. The Saints suffered their first regular-season loss since May 5, 2018, snapping a streak of 18 straight victories.
As for the player of the week honorees, sophomore midfielder Reece netted a career-high five points and three assists in the Bears’ win over Limestone. His second goal of the game tied things at 14-all late in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore goalie Johnson had 16 saves against the Saints, his second-highest total this season. He also had one goal, 12 ground balls and one caused turnover.
The Bears hosted Assumption College from Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before beginning SAC play with a 1 p.m. game against Newberry on Saturday at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.