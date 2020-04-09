LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II softball poll was released on Wednesday and the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team was ranked No. 21 in the final rankings. The Bears had a record of 20-4 to finish the season.
L-R had two huge wins over nationally ranked teams this season. First, the Bears went to then No. 16 North Georgia on Feb. 9 and beat the Nighthawks 1-0. North Georgia ended up finishing the season third in the final rankings.
The Bears also knocked off the then No. 1 team in the nation, Young Harris, in a nine-inning thriller at home on Feb. 29. Savannah Moorefield drove in Kendall Osborne in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off for the Bears in an 11-10 win over the Mountain Lions, who were sixth in the final rankings.
The Bears opened the season 10-0 for the third time in program history. The 10-0 start helped the Bears enter the NFCA poll in mid-February. L-R climbed as high as 17th before finishing 21st in the final rankings.
2020 NFCA DIVISION II TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Rank; School; Points; Record
1; Southern Arkansas; 398; 22-2
2; Chico State; 379; 19-2
3; North Georgia; 367; 23-4
4; Augustana; 352; 16-3
5; UT Tyler; 332; 17-3
6; Young Harris; 322; 19-3
7; Angelo State; 300; 19-6
8; Saint Leo; 297; 23-7
9; Rollins; 273; 21-3
10; Texas A&M-Commerce; 253; 16-7
11; Trevecca Nazarene; 227; 15-3
12; Saint Anselm; 215; 16-4
13; Concordia Irvine; 202; 17-5
14; Lincoln Memorial; 193; 16-5
15; Valdosta State; 174; 18-5
16; Oklahoma Christian; 163; 21-5
17; Rogers State; 142; 21-8
18; Lubbock Christian; 126; 20-6
19; Southern Indiana; 113; 15-4
20; Tarleton State; 94; 19-4
21; Lenoir-Rhyne; 81; 20-4
22; Saginaw Valley State; 61; 16-2
23; Charleston; 40; 14-2
24; UC San Diego; 35; 21-8
25. Alabama-Huntsville; 23; 15-8
