D2Football.com released its 2019 Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with a pair of Lenoir-Rhyne players earning First Team selections. Offensive lineman Jason Poe and defensive back Kyle Dugger were listed amongst the best players in Division II and have the Bears primed for another big season in 2019.

Poe brought home a handful of accolades in 2018 including the South Atlantic Conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy. On top of being First Team All-Conference and All-Region, he earned a Don Hansen's Second Team All-American nod. Thanks in part to Poe's run blocking, the Bears ranked No. 10 in the nation in rushing yardage, averaging 268.1 yards per game.

Dugger is a dual threat but earns this selection for his exploits as a defensive back. He finished with 76 tackles in 2018 and had three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries to go with two forced fumbles. Just as dangerous as a return man, Dugger broke the program records for punt return yardage (534) and most punt returns (31). He was named the National Special Teams Player of the Week as he broke a single-game record with two punt returns for touchdowns against Newberry. The senior also earned Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American accolades as a junior.

 

2019 D2FOOTBALL.COM PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

First Team

Position | Name | Height | Weight | Class | School

QB | Rogan Wells | 6-3 | 220 | Jr. | Valdosta State

RB | Gabriel Watson | 6-1 | 221 | Sr. | Sioux Falls

RB | Jaleel McLaughlin | 5-9 | 173 | So. | Notre Dame

WR | Craig Rucker | 5-7 | 165 | Sr. | Mars Hill

WR | Shane Zylstra | 6-5 | 220 | Sr. | Minnesota State

TE | Erik Henneman | 6-3 | 228 | Sr. | Lindenwood

OL | Even Heim | 6-4 |  305 | Sr. | Minnesota State

OL | Donald Boone | 6-5 | 310 | Sr. | Chowan

OL | Jake Lacina | 6-4 | 300 | Sr. | Augustana

OL | Jason Poe | 6-2 | 250 | Jr. | Lenoir-Rhyne

OL | Brandon Kemp | 6-6 | 300 | Sr. | Valdosta State

DL | Treshawn Wharton | 6-4 | 255 | Sr. | Missouri S&T

DL | Austin Edwards | 6-5 | 275 | Sr. | Ferris State

DL | Chris Garrett | 6-4 | 230 | Jr. | Concordia-St. Paul

DL | Sam Roberts | 6-5 | 286 | Sr. | Northwest Missouri

LB | Austin Stephens | 5-11 | 210 | Sr. | Miles

LB | Dominic Cizauskas | 6-2 | 260 | Sr. | Glenville State

LB | Chris Hoad | 6-0 | 228 | Sr. | UT-Permian Basin

DB | Lamont McPhatter II | 5-11 | 190 | Sr. | Cal U

DB | Prince Robinson | 6-0 | 190 | Sr. | Tarleton State

DB | O'Shay Harris |  6-1 | 190 | Sr. | Central Oklahoma

DB | Kyle Dugger | 6-2 | 215 | Sr. | Lenoir-Rhyne

K | Dante Brown | 5-10 | 185 | Sr. | Fort Hays

P | Isaac Parks | 6-0 | 210 | So. | UNC-Pembroke

AP | Lawrence Woods | 5-9 | 171 | Jr. | Truman State

 

Second Team

Position | Name | Height | Weight | Class | School

QB | Jayru Campbell | 6-5 | 215 | Jr. | Ferris State

RB | Cameron Mayberry | 5-11 | 215 | Sr. | Colorado Mines

RB | Nate Gunn | 6-2 | 220 | Sr. | Minnesota State

WR | Peter Anderson | 5-10 | 155 | Sr. | Colorado Mesa

WR | Zimari Manning | 6-2 | 200 | Sr. | Tarleton State

TE | Jalen Jackson | 6-0 | 215 | Jr. | Lock Haven

OL | Hayden Eatinger | 6-3 | 280 | Sr. | Missouri Western

OL | Andrew Dickinson | 6-3 | 312 | Sr. | Findlay

OL | Kyle Hinton | 6-3 |  310 | Sr. | Washburn

OL | Jimmy Burchett | 6-4 | 305 | Jr. | Notre Dame

OL | Hunter Toppel | 6-4 | 300 | Jr. | Minnesota State

DL | Sha'haun Williams | 6-3 | 260 | Sr. | Notre Dame

DL | Simanu'a Thomas | 6-0 | 278 | Sr. | Pittsburg State

DL | Heath Williams | 6-2 | 291 | Sr. | Saginaw Valley

DL | Chad Price | 6-3 | 247 | Sr. | West Georgia

LB | Sam Keybooer | 6-5 | 240 | Jr. | Ferris State

LB | Korie Rogers | 6-2 | 231 | Sr. | West Georgia

LB | Tyler Thomsen | 6-1 | 225 | Sr. | Wayne State (Nebraska)

DB | Delon Stephenson | 5-11 | 205 | Sr. | Ferris State

DB | Hakeem Johnson | 6-3 | 189 | Jr. | Sioux Falls

DB | Jarey Elder | 5-11 | 170 | Sr. | West Chester

DB | Sterling Hammond | 6-1 | 210 | Sr. | Virginia Union

K | Jefferson Souza | 6-1 | 185 | Jr. | Virginia Union

P | Max Peets | 6-0 | 200 | Sr. | Fort Lewis

AP | LaPerion Perry | 5-6 | 155 | So. | West Georgia

