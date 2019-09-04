D2Football.com released its 2019 Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with a pair of Lenoir-Rhyne players earning First Team selections. Offensive lineman Jason Poe and defensive back Kyle Dugger were listed amongst the best players in Division II and have the Bears primed for another big season in 2019.
Poe brought home a handful of accolades in 2018 including the South Atlantic Conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy. On top of being First Team All-Conference and All-Region, he earned a Don Hansen's Second Team All-American nod. Thanks in part to Poe's run blocking, the Bears ranked No. 10 in the nation in rushing yardage, averaging 268.1 yards per game.
Dugger is a dual threat but earns this selection for his exploits as a defensive back. He finished with 76 tackles in 2018 and had three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries to go with two forced fumbles. Just as dangerous as a return man, Dugger broke the program records for punt return yardage (534) and most punt returns (31). He was named the National Special Teams Player of the Week as he broke a single-game record with two punt returns for touchdowns against Newberry. The senior also earned Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American accolades as a junior.
2019 D2FOOTBALL.COM PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
First Team
Position | Name | Height | Weight | Class | School
QB | Rogan Wells | 6-3 | 220 | Jr. | Valdosta State
RB | Gabriel Watson | 6-1 | 221 | Sr. | Sioux Falls
RB | Jaleel McLaughlin | 5-9 | 173 | So. | Notre Dame
WR | Craig Rucker | 5-7 | 165 | Sr. | Mars Hill
WR | Shane Zylstra | 6-5 | 220 | Sr. | Minnesota State
TE | Erik Henneman | 6-3 | 228 | Sr. | Lindenwood
OL | Even Heim | 6-4 | 305 | Sr. | Minnesota State
OL | Donald Boone | 6-5 | 310 | Sr. | Chowan
OL | Jake Lacina | 6-4 | 300 | Sr. | Augustana
OL | Jason Poe | 6-2 | 250 | Jr. | Lenoir-Rhyne
OL | Brandon Kemp | 6-6 | 300 | Sr. | Valdosta State
DL | Treshawn Wharton | 6-4 | 255 | Sr. | Missouri S&T
DL | Austin Edwards | 6-5 | 275 | Sr. | Ferris State
DL | Chris Garrett | 6-4 | 230 | Jr. | Concordia-St. Paul
DL | Sam Roberts | 6-5 | 286 | Sr. | Northwest Missouri
LB | Austin Stephens | 5-11 | 210 | Sr. | Miles
LB | Dominic Cizauskas | 6-2 | 260 | Sr. | Glenville State
LB | Chris Hoad | 6-0 | 228 | Sr. | UT-Permian Basin
DB | Lamont McPhatter II | 5-11 | 190 | Sr. | Cal U
DB | Prince Robinson | 6-0 | 190 | Sr. | Tarleton State
DB | O'Shay Harris | 6-1 | 190 | Sr. | Central Oklahoma
DB | Kyle Dugger | 6-2 | 215 | Sr. | Lenoir-Rhyne
K | Dante Brown | 5-10 | 185 | Sr. | Fort Hays
P | Isaac Parks | 6-0 | 210 | So. | UNC-Pembroke
AP | Lawrence Woods | 5-9 | 171 | Jr. | Truman State
Second Team
Position | Name | Height | Weight | Class | School
QB | Jayru Campbell | 6-5 | 215 | Jr. | Ferris State
RB | Cameron Mayberry | 5-11 | 215 | Sr. | Colorado Mines
RB | Nate Gunn | 6-2 | 220 | Sr. | Minnesota State
WR | Peter Anderson | 5-10 | 155 | Sr. | Colorado Mesa
WR | Zimari Manning | 6-2 | 200 | Sr. | Tarleton State
TE | Jalen Jackson | 6-0 | 215 | Jr. | Lock Haven
OL | Hayden Eatinger | 6-3 | 280 | Sr. | Missouri Western
OL | Andrew Dickinson | 6-3 | 312 | Sr. | Findlay
OL | Kyle Hinton | 6-3 | 310 | Sr. | Washburn
OL | Jimmy Burchett | 6-4 | 305 | Jr. | Notre Dame
OL | Hunter Toppel | 6-4 | 300 | Jr. | Minnesota State
DL | Sha'haun Williams | 6-3 | 260 | Sr. | Notre Dame
DL | Simanu'a Thomas | 6-0 | 278 | Sr. | Pittsburg State
DL | Heath Williams | 6-2 | 291 | Sr. | Saginaw Valley
DL | Chad Price | 6-3 | 247 | Sr. | West Georgia
LB | Sam Keybooer | 6-5 | 240 | Jr. | Ferris State
LB | Korie Rogers | 6-2 | 231 | Sr. | West Georgia
LB | Tyler Thomsen | 6-1 | 225 | Sr. | Wayne State (Nebraska)
DB | Delon Stephenson | 5-11 | 205 | Sr. | Ferris State
DB | Hakeem Johnson | 6-3 | 189 | Jr. | Sioux Falls
DB | Jarey Elder | 5-11 | 170 | Sr. | West Chester
DB | Sterling Hammond | 6-1 | 210 | Sr. | Virginia Union
K | Jefferson Souza | 6-1 | 185 | Jr. | Virginia Union
P | Max Peets | 6-0 | 200 | Sr. | Fort Lewis
AP | LaPerion Perry | 5-6 | 155 | So. | West Georgia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.