Lenoir-Rhyne’s Ainee O’Connor was named to the Division II Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention Team, as announced Tuesday morning.
O’Connor, a senior hailing from Kent, England, finished the year averaging 74.35 per round and had four top-10 finishes, including a first-place tie at The Battle at Hilton Head Tournament. She also finished the year ranked 18th in the Southeast region and 35th in the country. O’Connor was recently named a South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award winner as well.
The Bears started the season hot with two first-place finishes and ended the year ranked 20th in DII.
WGCA Division II All-American teamsFirst Team
Valentina Albertazzi, Nova Southeastern University
Pilar Echeverria, University of Indianapolis
Amanda Gartrell, Florida Southern College
Hanna Harrison, Dallas Baptist University
Jaime Jacob, California State University San Marcos
Helen Kreuzer, Lynn University
Emily Leung, Simon Fraser University
Susana Olivares, University of Central Oklahoma
Kiira Riihijarvi, University of Tampa
Francesca Santoni, Saint Leo University
Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M University
Emma Thorngren, University of Missouri-St. Louis
Matilda Wahren, Lynn University
Second Team
Sofia Garcia Austt, Nova Southeastern University
Katie Chipman, Grand Valley State University
Cammie Decker, Concordia University-Portland
Faith DeLaGarza, Dallas Baptist University
Julia Garcia, Dallas Baptist University
Alice Gotbring, Barry University
Cailyn Henderson, University of Indianapolis
Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech University
Synne Lauritzen, Saint Leo University
Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate University
Noemie Pare, Barry University
Loren Perez, Florida Southern College
Megan Sabol, University of North Georgia
Meredith Wipper, University of Findlay
Honorable Mention Team
Hanna Ahlander, Nova Southeastern University
Evelyn Arguelles, Dallas Baptist University
Seher Atwal, Rollins College
Emily Felix, Lee University
Haverly Harrold, Lee University
Kristina Kniesly, University of Findlay
Anna Kramer, University of Indianapolis
Izzy Lawrence, Saint Leo University
Savannah Magallon, California State University San Marcos
Ainee O’Connor, Lenoir-Rhyne University
Warissara Puangcharoen, Wingate University
Hallie Riley, University of Tampa
Anahi Servin, Academy of Art University
