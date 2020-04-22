Ainee O'Connor

Lenoir-Rhyne's Ainee O'Connor carries her golf bag in this file photo. A senior from Kent, England, she was named to the Division II Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention Team on Tuesday morning.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Ainee O’Connor was named to the Division II Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention Team, as announced Tuesday morning.

O’Connor, a senior hailing from Kent, England, finished the year averaging 74.35 per round and had four top-10 finishes, including a first-place tie at The Battle at Hilton Head Tournament. She also finished the year ranked 18th in the Southeast region and 35th in the country. O’Connor was recently named a South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award winner as well.

The Bears started the season hot with two first-place finishes and ended the year ranked 20th in DII.

WGCA Division II All-American teamsFirst Team

Valentina Albertazzi, Nova Southeastern University

Pilar Echeverria, University of Indianapolis

Amanda Gartrell, Florida Southern College

Hanna Harrison, Dallas Baptist University

Jaime Jacob, California State University San Marcos

Helen Kreuzer, Lynn University

Emily Leung, Simon Fraser University

Susana Olivares, University of Central Oklahoma

Kiira Riihijarvi, University of Tampa

Francesca Santoni, Saint Leo University

Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M University

Emma Thorngren, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Matilda Wahren, Lynn University

Second Team

Sofia Garcia Austt, Nova Southeastern University

Katie Chipman, Grand Valley State University

Cammie Decker, Concordia University-Portland

Faith DeLaGarza, Dallas Baptist University

Julia Garcia, Dallas Baptist University

Alice Gotbring, Barry University

Cailyn Henderson, University of Indianapolis

Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech University

Synne Lauritzen, Saint Leo University

Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate University

Noemie Pare, Barry University

Loren Perez, Florida Southern College

Megan Sabol, University of North Georgia

Meredith Wipper, University of Findlay

Honorable Mention Team

Hanna Ahlander, Nova Southeastern University

Evelyn Arguelles, Dallas Baptist University

Seher Atwal, Rollins College

Emily Felix, Lee University

Haverly Harrold, Lee University

Kristina Kniesly, University of Findlay

Anna Kramer, University of Indianapolis

Izzy Lawrence, Saint Leo University

Savannah Magallon, California State University San Marcos

Ainee O’Connor, Lenoir-Rhyne University

Warissara Puangcharoen, Wingate University

Hallie Riley, University of Tampa

Anahi Servin, Academy of Art University

