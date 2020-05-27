Bears' Moffat earns SAC scholar-athlete of the year honors

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Myles Moffat was voted the 2020 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced Tuesday by the conference office.
The SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference’s championship sports, and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee.
The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
Moffat, a redshirt sophomore from Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.9013 GPA as a management and marketing major. He is a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and a two-time Lenoir-Rhyne President’s List honoree.
“I am so proud of Myles and he is certainly deserving of this award as he epitomizes being both a scholar and an athlete,” Lenoir-Rhyne head men’s lacrosse coach Greg Paradine said.
“As a coach, we never want to see one of our student-athletes experience a severe injury but when it does happen, Myles should be the example of how it’s handled. Never allowing the injury to be a ‘crutch’, he continued to excel academically while attacking his rehab so that he could get back to being the player that won the 2018 SAC Freshman of the Year. The 2020 season was no different for Myles. On the field he proved once again that he was one of the most dynamic players in the country while maintaining his academic prowess. Coaching Myles has been a privilege and I look forward to his continued success.”
The 2018 SAC Men’s Lacrosse Freshman of the Year, Moffat was sidelined during the 2019 season due to an injury, but bounced back with a solid 2020 season.
He played in all seven of the Bears’ games in 2020, scoring 23 goals with nine assists for 32 points. He earned Inside Lacrosse Division II Third Team All-American honors and was voted as the Lenoir-Rhyne Comeback Athlete of the Year.
Moffat is also an active member of the Lenoir-Rhyne and Hickory communities, serving as a member of the Bears Leadership Academy, volunteering at the Catawba County Humane Society and participating in 828 Day, which is an initiative to get the Hickory community involved with Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics. Moffatt also participates in Model UN and took part in the Hickory Christmas Parade.
