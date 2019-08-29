Division II has announced 18 regular-season football games that will be showcased on ESPN3 or NCAA social media as part of a media agreement intended to promote the division on several platforms throughout the academic year. The Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Wingate game on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Moretz Stadium has been selected as a National Game of the Week to be broadcast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.
"This is big for our program," said American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Drew Cronic. "It helps with recruiting and getting the Lenoir-Rhyne name out there on a national level. We also get to showcase our conference in what will be a really exciting game. It'll be a great experience for our coaches, players and fans and we're looking forward to it."
The L-R vs. Wingate rivalry produced a pair of classic games in 2018, with the Bears coming out victorious in both. The Bears went to Wingate on Sept. 22 and came away with a 31-24 win thanks to a fourth-quarter goal-line stand that secured the victory. The two would meet again, this time in the second round of the NCAA playoffs, with L-R pulling out a 21-17 win over the Bulldogs thanks to a last-minute trick play to win the game. Often described as the Miracle at Moretz, a double-reverse flea flicker led to a 32-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Willingham to Riley McGee to send the Bears to the NCAA quarterfinals.
ESPN3 is ESPN's live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across computers, smartphones, tablets and connected streaming devices. The network is available at no additional cost to fans who receive a pay TV subscription from an affiliated provider. The network is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.